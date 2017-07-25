Increase in number of women applying for divorce in Ireland

Irish women are more likely to file for separation or divorce than Irish men.

On average 78% of wives apply for separation while 58% apply for divorce.

The figures have been revealed today in the Courts Service Annual Report.

Applications for separation were down 4% while divorces were up 3% on 2015.

Head of Information with the Courts Service, Helen Priestly has said there was a slight increase in divorces filed.

"We still see that females or wives are the ones who apply for both judicial separation and divorce in both the Circuit court and the High court," she said.

"The Circuit court would be the biggest court to deal with all of these applications but there was a small increase about 6% on an increase this year so we are talking about around 3,000 or so divorces granted every year."