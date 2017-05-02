Income-linked loan system for third level education to be discussed

An income-linked system of loans for third level education is up for discussion later today.

It is one possible way of funding students to be presented to the Oireachtas Education Committee.

Graduates could be facing a monthly bill of €160 in repayments for years, but the system is seen as the cheapest way to cover the cost of a major third level expansion.

Founding President of the University of Limerick Ed Walsh has been a fan of the 'study now, pay later' idea for years: "The contingent loan system is very equitable in the sense that if your income doesn't reach a certain level, you don't pay back your loan."