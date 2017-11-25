Incinerator 'breached regulations 14 times since April'

The Poolbeg incinerator in Dublin has reportedly breached regulations 14 times since April.

According to The Times Ireland Edition, the Environmental Protection Agency has been notified of 37 incidents at the €600m plant since it began operating.

The most serious one was on June 7, when 11 workers at the plant were hospitalised as a result of a release of lime.

The incinerator has split opinion since its construction in 2014, but when fully operational, it will generate enough electricity to supply 80,000 homes.