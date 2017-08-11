Improvised explosive device made safe in Dundalk
An improvised explosive device has been made safe in Dundalk in County Louth.
An Army Bomb Disposal Team was called to Aisling Park at around 9pm last night.
A cordon was set up and eighteen houses in Dundalk were evacuated after a suspected pipe bomb was found in a front garden.
The device was discovered by a passer-by just before 6pm in the driveway of a house at Ashling Park.
The scene was declared safe shortly before midnight and the device has been removed to a secure military installation for further examination.
