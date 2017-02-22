Improvised explosive device found in Limerick made safe by bomb disposal team

The army bomb disposal team was deployed to deal with an improvised explosive device in the Henry Street area of Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

They arrived on the scene at half past one, carried out an assessment and worked to make the device safe, before the scene was declared safe at 4 am.

The device was removed for further examination, and some material was passed on to Gardai as part of their investigation.

It's the 12th request for help from the bomb squad this year, and members have so far made safe five viable improvised explosive devices.