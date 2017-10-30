Improvement works to cause disruption for train passengers today

Train passengers will experience further disruption today as improvement works are carried out on the rail network.

Bus transfers are in place for some routes, while others are operating with a revised timetable.

A number of changes have been made for Bank Holiday Monday on the Irish Rail network.

Services between Cork and Dublin Heuston will have some bus transfers in place between Mallow and Cork and Charleville and Cork.

October Bank Holiday weekend rail services, including North Dublin & Mallow line works, clocks going back and more https://t.co/f8y4OjhjHG pic.twitter.com/bS7ZcpHTDa — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 27, 2017

The 2:35pm train will be the first to operate fully between both destinations.

The 11:20am service between Mallow and Tralee will be fully operated by bus transfers, starting from Charleville.

The 1:15pm train from Tralee to Heuston will be the first which is fully operational today.

Normal Bank Holiday changes are in place for most other routes, as well as DART services in Dublin.

Further information on the affected services is available at IrishRail.ie and all passengers are advised to check before travelling.