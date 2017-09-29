Impeachment vote to be held over UCD Students' Union president

Campaigners are ready to launch a vote on whether UCD's Students' Union president should be impeached.

Katie Ascough is a pro-life activist who's been criticised for removing abortion information from a student handbook.

She told the University Times she had concerns about the legality of the details, which included a price list of clinics and a web site that sells abortion pills.

Katie Ascough (left) at a Pro-Life Demonstration outside the Dail in 2013.

Assistant Editor Roisin Power says campaigners have fulfilled the criteria to call for a vote on impeachment:

“A petition has to be launched to call a referendum and a petition needs 3.5% of the student population in signatures, which is just about under 1,000 in UCD.

“Once they have enough signatures, which they have, they’re just hoping to collect a few more, they will hand it in to the Union’s returning officer who will then call an election no sooner than two weeks and no later than four.”