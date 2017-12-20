IMPACT: 'We're not asking Ryanair for anything more than any other company'

IMPACT claims it is not asking Ryanair to do anything it would not ask another company by insisting it recognises the union in writing.

The airline has until noon tomorrow to comply with the request or face another threat of strike action.

The pilots' union said it is disappointed that Ryanair management did not provide this assurance at last night's meeting.

Bernard Harbor of IMPACT thinks the requests are fair.

"As we do with any company or any employer, we need an agreement around recognition that says how it will work, that gives assurances about serious progress where negotiations can take place in a safe and productive environment," he said.

"We're not asking Ryanair for anything more than any other company in aviation or elsewhere. I think we do need to see some concrete evidence," he added.