IMPACT urges support for 'gender pay-gap' reporting law

IMPACT is urging cross-party support for a 'gender pay-gap' reporting law.

The country's largest public service union says legislation to compel companies to reveal data on the average gap between what they pay men and women, would have a massive impact on female earning.

The legislation was introduced to the Seanad earlier this year and returns to the committee stage in the Autumn.

IMPACT's Linda Kelly says it would shine a light on inequality in the labour market.

"Irish people don't like talking about money, they think it's very impolite.

"One of the reasons why this bill is so effective is because it makes information about wages, it makes information about money that is available to people publicly available and that can only be a good thing in an economy where women continue to be paid less than men," she said.