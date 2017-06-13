IMPACT recommends members accept new public-sector pay deal
The IMPACT union's Central Executive Committee has unanimously recommended that its members accept the Public Service Stability Agreement.
The decision was taken following a meeting of the union's Consultative Council, which consists of elected representatives of all IMPACT's branches and divisions.
The union will start balloting its members in public service and non-commercial semi-state organisations next week.
They will have until July 14 to return their ballot papers, a union-wide result is expected to be announced the following Monday.
