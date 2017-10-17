IMO warns of backlogs at Emergency Departments and GP services

Medics say it will take a couple of days to get back to normal services following Ophelia.

The Irish Medical Organisation is warning of backlogs at GP surgeries and at Emergency Departments in the coming days.

Health officials are urging members of the public to only attend their family doctor or casualties in urgent cases as staff work to assist those affected by the storm.

Meanwhile anyone who had an outpatient appointment cancelled due to the storm will be contacted to reschedule it.