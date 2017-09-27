'I'm leaving anyway,' says Mary Lou McDonald as she is told to go after Dáil row with Taoiseach

Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Mary Lou McDonald has been told to leave the Dáil chamber following a fresh clash with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar called Ms McDonald "cranky", she in turn told the Taoiseach he was "facile" in their third fight in two days.

It started yesterday over scripted questions, when the Taoiseach said: "Deputy McDonald reminds me more and more of Marine Le Pen, because she always goes back to her script."

It continued into Leaders Questions today, with Mr Varadkar telling Ms McDonald: "I’m laughing at you not the issue," while Ms McDonald replied: "I find you facile and dismissive".

Before she was thrown out she walked across the chamber and approached the Taoiseach’s chair while scolding him.

The Dáil chairperson, Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell, intervened saying: "Deputy, this is very, very unusual. You are disturbing the house please leave."

The last words from Deputy McDonald were "I’m leaving anyway".