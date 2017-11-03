Illegal cigarettes seized in County Louth and Cork City

Cigarettes thought to be worth almost €880,000 have been seized in County Louth.

They were hidden in crates said to contain book covers and were found when officers stopped a truck near the M1.

Revenue officials suspect they may have been shipped to Ireland from Dubai.

Meanwhile, in an intelligence led operation in the Douglas area in Cork city, Revenue officers seized 6,500 unstamped 'Benson and Hedges' cigarettes, a 4x4 vehicle and €1,090.

A Nigerian man in his 20s was questioned and a prosecution file is being prepared.

The value of the illegal cigarettes is €3,900 with an estimated loss to the Exchequer of €3,100.