Illegal anabolic steroid manufacturing site discovered in Donegal

An illegal anabolic steroid manufacturing site has been discovered in Co Donegal.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority seized over 1,000 capsules of illegal products near Letterkenny.

It also discovered unidentified powders, medicine labels and manufacturing equipment, including measuring devices, glass vials for injections and a tablet press.

The operation also involved Gardaí and Revenue Customs.

The HPRA is reminding people never to purchase prescription medicines from unauthorised sources, as there is no safety or quality guarantee.