Idea to scrap homework in schools to be discussed today

An Oireachtas committee will assess whether homework should be scrapped in schools today.

The Irish Primary Principals' Network has said the traditional form of after-school assignments needs to be reassessed.

However, the body has said some form of homework should be maintained in order teach pupils how to study.

President of the IPPN, Maria Doyle thinks the day of homework is long gone.

"Homework used to be there so home knew what was going on in school…II think that day and ship has sailed because now what children need to be doing instead of homework is project work and research," she said.

"Children should be given tasks to do where it is not an extension of our work again, (they should be given) work that wasn't addressed in school."