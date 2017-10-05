IDA chief says European Commission case on Apple not affecting investment

The Head of the IDA has said the European Commission is out of line and unwarranted in suing Ireland over the Apple case.

Martin Shanahan has told the Oireachtas it is 'more of the same' from the Commission and is not affecting investment in Ireland.

Mr Shanahan said the charge that Ireland is dragging its feet in collecting the 13 billion in back taxes is wrong, as he has seen the work underway.

"I think this will be seen frankly as more of the same. It's the same issue rather than a new issue," he said.

"I don't believe we will receive any great level of renewed attention on this," he added.

He attempted to belay fears of a negative impact on investment by saying investment has increased.

"The results speak for themselves. Investment has increased," he said.