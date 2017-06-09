IDA assessing implications of Verizon job cuts on Dublin workforce

The IDA has said it is assessing the implications of job cuts at Verizon on its Irish workforce.

In a statement, the Department of Jobs said it was aware of reports that the company is looking to shed 2,000 positions globally as a result the merger of Yahoo and AOL.

It said: "This Department is aware of press reports that Verizon are proposing global job cuts. IDA Ireland is in contact with the company to assess possible implications of these proposal for the Irish operations, but no further details are available at this stage."

The two companies, once combined, will be renamed Oath and be led by AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.

Verizon, which has operations in Dublin, has yet to comment on its commitment to Ireland.

The US communications company had its €4bn acquisition of Yahoo approved yesterday, with the deal expected to close next week.

It is understood it is looking to cut 15% of the 14,000 strong workforce.