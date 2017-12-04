IBTS needs 15,000 blood donations as calendar quirk puts pressure on supply

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is putting out an appeal for extra blood donations between now and Christmas.

Pressure will be greater this year because Christmas and New Year both fall on a Monday - which are usually donor collection days.

Operations director Paul McKinney said that they need 15,000 donations between now and January 7 just to maintain supply.

"On www.giveblood.ie you will see where all our clinics are up to the Christmas and new Year period," he said.

"There is an eligibility quiz, we would encourage people to do that, to just make sure that they can give blood."