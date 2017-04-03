Ibrahim Halawa's family claim he is in danger of contracting disease in prison

Ibrahim Halawa's family claim he is in danger of contracting a contagious disease from prison inmates.

The Dublin man has been sharing a cell with more than 60 others since his arrest in Cairo almost four years ago.

Infections are believed to be widespread in the jail where he is awaiting his trial, which has been delayed 19 times.

His blood sugar is also dropping as a result of a hunger strike and he collapsed at the weekend.

But Ibrahim's sister Somaia says his illness was caused by an infection.

"He's getting sick, having bad diarrhoea, it's very clear that he's probably caught another's disease."