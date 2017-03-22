Ibrahim Halawa trial delayed for twentieth time

There has been another adjournment in the trial of Ibrahim Halawa in Cairo.

Halawa has now spent 1,313 days in prison and this is the twentieth time that his trial has been delayed according to Amnesty International.

In June 2016, the judge referred audio-video evidence to a Technical Committee for further examination. The report, seen by Amnesty International, was ordered after almost three years of detention. It does not mention Ibrahim Halawa.

“For the twentieth time in 43 months, Ibrahim Halawa’s trial has been postponed. Today’s delay comes after Ibrahim’s innocence has been further vindicated by Egypt’s own legal system, which following a technical review of audio-video material presented in the case, found no evidence against him," said Colm O’Gorman, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland.

Ibrahim Halawa was 17 when he was first detained in August 2013.

He faces a mass trial alongside 493 other defendants, which Amnesty says cannot meet the standards required for a fair trial as defined under international human rights law.

“This young Irish citizen has been through a horrific experience. He’s been imprisoned without trial for almost four years and endured 20 trial delays. As Ibrahim spends his 1,313th night unjustly incarcerated, Amnesty International continues to be gravely concerned for his mental and physical wellbeing," said O'Gorman.

Amnesty has reiterated their call on the Egyptian authorities to drop all charges against Halawa and to order his immediate and unconditional release. They are also urging the Irish Government to continue working on his behalf and to use every means at their disposal to secure his release.