Ibrahim Halawa trial adjourned for 22nd time, says Amnesty International

There has been another adjournment in the trial of Ibrahim Halawa, according to Amnesty International Ireland.

An application for his release on medical grounds was lodged at the last hearing in the case. At this stage, it is unclear if the court has considered the request for his release on humanitarian grounds.

To date, Ibrahim has spent 1,348 days in prison.

"For the twenty-second time in 44 months, Ibrahim Halawa’s trial has been postponed," said Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland.

"Amnesty has conducted a thorough, independent review of the prosecution evidence and concluded that he was arrested solely for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of assembly and expression.

"Amnesty researchers in Cairo on the night of his arrest confirm that he was sheltering in the Al Fath mosque and could not have committed the violent acts he’s been charged with."

"This young man’s ordeal has been nothing short of horrific.

"He was just 17 years old when he was first detained in August 2013 and has spent 1,348 nights unjustly incarcerated.

"Amnesty International continues to be gravely concerned for Ibrahim’s physical and mental health.

"We reiterate our call on the Egyptian authorities to drop all charges against him and for his immediate and unconditional release.

"We also urge the Irish Government to continue working on his behalf and to use every means at their disposal to secure his release."