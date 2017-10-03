Ibrahim Halawa still not released from prison

Ibrahim Halawa's family has said they still do not know when he is coming home.

The 21-year-old from Dublin has been locked up in an Egyptian jail for four years.

He was cleared of all charges two weeks ago but a delay in the paperwork means he still has not been freed from prison.

His sister Fatima said Ibrahim is very frustrated.

"It is very tough at this point because we thought at this stage he would be home. He has been acquitted so finally he will be released," she said.

"But he is not even out of prison yet. He's still within the prison walls. He was saying these two weeks have been way harder than the past four years in terms of having to wait to be released," she added.