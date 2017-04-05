Ibrahim Halawa set for court appearance in Egypt today

The case of Ibrahim Halawa will come before a court in Egypt again today.

The Dubliner's trail has been delayed 20 times, with little hope of an end in sight.

Yesterday in the Dáil, Taoiseach Enda Kenny confirmed that he had written to the Egyptian President calling for Ibrahim to be released.

It has been reported that the 21-year-old's health is deteriorating rapidly.

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan hopes some developments can be made.

"Well I suppose we kind of had these conversations every few weeks when the trial hearings come up," she said.

"But I suppose given that Enda Kenny had made that direct plea to President el-Sisi to release Ibrahim on humanitarian grounds, we're hoping that maybe his lawyer will be able to make that case to the judge today in the courts."