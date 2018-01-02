Ibrahim Halawa says he will never return to Egypt

Ibrahim Halawa says he will never go back to Egypt.

The 21-year-old Dubliner was freed last Autumn after four years in jail there.

He was arrested in August 2013 after taking part in a pro-democracy rally in Cairo.

Ibrahim was cleared of all charges by the Egyptian authorities and says he isdetermined to help others falsely accused.

He said: "There was 15 executed in Egypt two days ago, there was four executed this morning, there are a lot of innocent people who are given the death penalty, (that) could have been me.

"I am going to work a lot on the human rights cases in Egypt and with other countries aswell."

