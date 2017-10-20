Ibrahim Halawa released from prison in Egypt

Ibrahim Halawa has been released from prison, it is being reported.

The 21-year-old from Dublin was cleared last month of all charges connected to mass protests in Cairo in August 2013 on the Muslim Brotherhood's so-called Day of Rage.

A statement on the Free Ibrahim Halawa Facebook page revealed the news saying: "Fantastic news, Ibrahim has finally been released from prison. We will now begin to make arrangements to bring him home where he belongs in Ireland.

"We can't thank enough all those who worked so hard for Ibrahim's release, we owe you all so much".

Mr Halawa, a student and son of a prominent Muslim cleric in Dublin - Sheikh Hussein Halawa - was jailed after being detained in a mosque near Ramses Square in Cairo four years ago amid protests over the removal of president Mohamed Morsi. He was 17 at the time.