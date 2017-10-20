The Irishman jailed in Egypt for more than four years, Ibrahim Halawa, has been freed from prison.

His supporters and authorities revealed the 21-year-old had been released from jail in Cairo more than four weeks on from his acquittal over Muslim Brotherhood protests.

A message on the Free Ibrahim Halawa Facebook page welcomed his freedom and said plans for his repatriation are being made.

Mr Halawa, from Dublin, was cleared last month of all charges connected to mass protests in Cairo in August 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood's so-called Day of Rage.

A student and son of a prominent Muslim cleric in Dublin - Sheikh Hussein Halawa - he was prosecuted in a mass trial after being detained in a mosque near Ramses Square in Cairo amid protests over the removal of president Mohamed Morsi.

He was 17 at the time. His three sisters - Somaia, Fatima and Omaima - were also arrested during the crackdown but later released on bail and returned to Dublin.

They were acquitted following trial in absentia.

Simon Coveney, Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister, said on Twitter: "Delighted 2 confirm Ibrahim Halawa has been released, being supported by family+Embassy. Some formalities still required before flying home."

Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan, who campaigned on his behalf, tweeted: "Great news coming out of Cairo. #IbrahimHalawa is free - 4 years of illegal imprisonment, but now focus is on getting him home #FreeIbrahim."

Darragh Mackin, Mr Halawa's solicitor, said: "Ibrahim Halawa is finally a free man."

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, on a trip to Australia, also welcomed the news.

"The release of Ibrahim Halawa will come as a great relief to his family," he said.

"It will be welcomed by all those who were concerned for him in his long ordeal of imprisonment.

"I wish Ibrahim Halawa well on his journey home."