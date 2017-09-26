Ibrahim Halawa expected home within a matter of days: Simon Coveney

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, has said he expects Ibrahim Halawa to return to Ireland within a matter of days.

It’s unclear exactly when the 21 year old from Dublin will be released from a Cairo prison after he was cleared of all charges against him last week.

He has spent four years in jail after being arrested during a political demonstration in the Egyptian captial.

Minister Coveney said his department are working to get Mr Halawa released as soon as possible.

"This is a matter of a short number of days before he comes home in my view but we will continue to work at it diplomatically until that happens."