Ibrahim Halawa case moving towards a conclusion: Simon Coveney

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says the trial of Ibrahim Halawa appears to be moving towards a conclusion.

It’s after the Dubliner appeared in court again this afternoon in Cairo.

Today’s court session saw video evidence related to a protest in 2013, at which Ibrahim was arrested.

17 witnesses were called by defence lawyers.

The judge said no further witnesses remain to be called in the trial.

The case will continue on next Tuesday, when the prosecution will present its final arguments.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says Irish Government observers will be present in the court for that hearing and at later hearings

when the defendants’ cases will be presented.

In a statement Minister Coveney said it "finally looks as if this trial is moving towards a conclusion."

Reacting to the news this evening the Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland Colm O’Gorman said Ibrahim’s innocence had been further vindicated by Egypt’s own legal system.

"A technical review of video material from the night of his arrest does not even mention Ibrahim. This tallies with what Amnesty researchers in Cairo on the night of his arrest observed. They assert that Ibrahim was in al-Fath mosque and could not have committed the violent crimes with which he has been charged.

"Despite these facts, this young Irish citizen is still detained in an Egyptian prison. Ibrahim has spent almost four years living in horrific conditions in different Egyptian prisons and has endured 27 trial delays. It is long past time that he be released and allowed to return home to his loved ones in Dublin,”

Mr O’Gorman said Amnesty International has conducted a thorough, independent review of the prosecution evidence and concluded that Ibrahim was arrested solely for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of assembly and expression.

“As Ibrahim spends another night unjustly incarcerated, Amnesty International continues to be gravely concerned for his mental and physical wellbeing. We reiterate our call on the Egyptian authorities to drop all charges against Ibrahim and to order his immediate and unconditional release.

"We also urge the Irish Government to continue working on his behalf and to use every means at their disposal to secure his release.”