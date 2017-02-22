Ibec will not meet ICTU to discuss Tesco dispute

Ibec says it will not meet ICTU at the Labour Court tomorrow to discuss the ongoing Tesco dispute.

The organisation issued a statement this evening saying that the invitation by the Labour Court was being used to encourage a vote for strike action in some Tesco stores.

It said that in the circumstances, the proposed talks would not be helpful and as such it would not be taking part.

Staff at five more Tesco stores are being balloted this evening to join the ongoing strike.

Since Monday, 13 additional stores have voted against the strike, while five have voted in favour of joining the picket line.