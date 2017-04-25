Iarnród Éireann warns of disruption to some services over Bank Holiday weekend

Iarnród Éireann has warned that there will be major service alterations on some lines over the Bank Holiday weekend due track improvement works.

The Northside DART, Northern Commuter and Enterprise services to and from Connolly will face disruption on Saturday and Sunday, while Heuston services will also be affected on Saturday.

The rail company will operate a special timetable over the weekend on all routes and customers are advised to check timetables and book in advance online at www.irishrail.ie to be guaranteed a seat.