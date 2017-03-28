Ian Bailey's appeal of failed civil action against Gardaí and the State to take place

Ian Bailey’s appeal of his failed civil action against the Gardai and the State over claims they tried to frame him for murder is due to get underway today.

As part of his action, he accused several Gardaí of conspiring to implicate him in the 1996 murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s body was found near her holiday home in west Cork two days before Christmas 1996.

Ian Bailey was arrested on a number of occasions in the years that followed but never charged in connection with her death.

In 2007, he initiated a civil action against the Garda Commissioner and the State for what he claimed was a conspiracy to frame him for the murder.

What turned out to be a 64-day hearing got underway in November 2014 and the jury dismissed his case the following March.

He’s due to appeal that decision over the next two days.

Last week, a High Court judge indicated his intention to endorse a European Arrest Warrant issued by authorities in France where he’s wanted to stand trial for the filmmaker’s murder.

A full hearing is due to take place on Thursday once Mr. Bailey’s appeal has been heard.