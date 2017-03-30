Ian Bailey arrested on foot of European Arrest Warrant and released on bail

Update:11.40am: Ian Bailey was arrested at the Criminal Courts of Justice building this morning after a High Court judge endorsed a European Arrest Warrant issued by the French authorities who want to try him for the voluntary homicide of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Mr Bailey (60) of The Prairie, Liscaha, Schull was subsequently remanded on bail following a short hearing.

Detective Sergeant Jim Kirwan told the court that he arrested Mr Bailey at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning (THU) at 10.21am, about 20 minutes after the warrant was endorsed. Det Sgt Kirwan handed him a copy of the arrest warrant and, when asked if he wished to say anything, Mr Bailey responded: "The warrant, as read to me, is severely flawed."

His legal team has previously told the court that they intend to oppose the application to have him sent to France.

Justice Tony Hunt said bail is not an issue in this case. He set bail at e15,000 on Mr Bailey's own bond with no lodgement. He must remain at his current address and hand over his expired passport to gardai. He must not leave the jurisdiction without permission from the court and must attend the High Court when required.

Justice Tony Hunt set a date for next Friday, April 7, to hear submissions relating to the application made by the French authorities. He told Mr Bailey that he is not obliged to attend in person on that date. The judge told Mr Bailey's legal representatives that it would be best if they have their submissions ready at that time, adding: "The quicker you get them in the quicker we can work towards dealing with the matter."

French authorities have already served Ian Bailey with an indictment and want him to face trial in France for the alleged voluntary homicide of Ms Toscan du Plantier, who was found beaten to death outside her holiday home in Schull, west Cork in December 1996.

Mr Bailey has denied all links to the death of Ms Toscan du Plantier and alleges a garda conspiracy to frame him for her killing.

This is the second time the French authorities have tried to bring Mr Bailey to France following a rejection by the Supreme Court in 2012.

It is not unusual for the French authorities to prosecute a person for crimes committed against French citizens outside of France. The French authorities could also try Mr Bailey in his absence.

