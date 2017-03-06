'I thought I was going to die,' says policeman targeted in Belfast forecourt shooting

A policeman shot at a petrol station has described how he thought he was "going to die on that forecourt".

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer, aged in his 20s, was hit three times in the arm during January's attack in Belfast.

A group calling itself the New IRA claimed responsibility for the attempted murder, in which an AK-47 assault rifle was used.

Speaking anonymously in an episode of the BBC's Crimewatch to be broadcast on Monday night, the policeman, speaking anonymously, said: "I felt something hit me...everything slowed down. Blood was pouring out.

"I thought that was me. I thought I was going to die on that forecourt."

Detectives will use the BBC show to appeal for more information on the attack on Crumlin Road by releasing previously unseen CCTV footage.

It is believed rounds may have been fired from behind a fence across the road from the garage forecourt as two officers emerged from the shop.

The images show a car police are linking to the attack, a red Audi A4 estate which was found burned out in west Belfast after the incident.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said: "I welcome the opportunity to make a fresh appeal for information on Crimewatch tonight more than one month after the attack when I will also reveal new pieces of information in relation to the investigation.

"The programme will also feature my colleague speaking about his ordeal publicly for the first time.

"He will bravely describe the moments leading up to the attack, his thoughts and feelings on realising he had been shot and injured, and also describe his road to recovery."

Three men, aged 30, 36, and 39, who were arrested in connection with the incident were all released unconditionally.

No further arrests have been made since then, police said.

