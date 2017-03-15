'I just went into pure shock': Jobless Monaghan man wins €200k on scratch card

It was a spectacular day for one young couple who claimed €200k on a scratch card in the National Lottery this morning.

The speechless young couple, who bought the lucky All Cash Spectacular Game scratch card last Saturday afternoon, didn’t think to scratch the card until the following day when they were at a party surrounded by friends and family.

"I was sitting on the couch when I remembered I had picked up three scratch cards the day before," said the lucky boyfriend.

"I was halfway through scratching the second card when I could see that I had two matching numbers, I then revealed the actual prize amount I had won and I just went into pure shock."

The lucky man sought the assistance of his girlfriend, who confirmed that they had in fact won €200k.

There was no hiding the delight on both their faces and all was revealed to friends and family in the room with them that evening, resulting in a great evening of celebrations.

The delighted ticket holder who had recently been made redundant found out on that same Sunday afternoon that he had been offered a new job in construction starting on Monday morning.

"We have two big reasons to celebrate this week and we just couldn’t be happier," he said.

The lucky scratch card was bought in the Mace Store in Clontibret, Co. Monaghan.