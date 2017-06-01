'I have faith in my colleagues' says Leo Varadkar ahead of tomorrow's leadership results

Leo Varadkar said he is 'confident, taking nothing for granted' this evening regarding the Fine Gael leadership race.

Polling has been underway since Monday to see who will replace Enda Kenny as Fine Gael leader, with Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney both contesting the position.

Counting gets underway tomorrow with the result expected during the late afternoon.

Speaking this evening, Leo Varadkar says he expects to retain the votes of the parliamentary party members who have declared their support for him.

"So far one thing that I can absolutely say about this contest is that nobody has let me down. Anyone who said that they would support me did, anyone who said that they would do so publicly has, so I have faith in my colleagues," he said.

"I don't have any reason to think that, given that fact that they've been totally honest with me all along, that that would change and I have no reason to think that is going to change tomorrow."