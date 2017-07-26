Hydraulic problem forces flight from Cork to divert to Dublin

An Aer Lingus flight was forced to divert to Dublin Airport soon after take-off earlier today.

The Cork to Faro flight divert to Dublin, declaring PAN with hydraulic issue after turning back over the Celtic Sea.

The flight, which had left Cork at 10.45am, landed safely at Dublin Airport at 12.15pm. Emergency services were in attendance as a precautionary measure.

Aer Lingus then changed the aircraft in Dublin.

The flight was due to arrive in Faro at at 1.25pm and is now expected to at 5.30pm local time.