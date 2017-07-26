Hydraulic problem forces flight from Cork to divert to Dublin
26/07/2017 - 17:12:19Back to Ireland Home
An Aer Lingus flight was forced to divert to Dublin Airport soon after take-off earlier today.
The Cork to Faro flight divert to Dublin, declaring PAN with hydraulic issue after turning back over the Celtic Sea.
. #AerLingus flit #EI896 from @CorkAirport to Faro is diverting to #DublinAirport Will stop on B6 for inspection by Fire service #avgeek pic.twitter.com/paY1XasSuT— Michael Kelly (@Michaelkelly707) July 26, 2017
The flight, which had left Cork at 10.45am, landed safely at Dublin Airport at 12.15pm. Emergency services were in attendance as a precautionary measure.
Aer Lingus then changed the aircraft in Dublin.
The flight was due to arrive in Faro at at 1.25pm and is now expected to at 5.30pm local time.
Join the conversation - comment here