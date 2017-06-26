Husband of missing Tina Satchwell, 45, makes emotional Crimecall appeal

The husband of a Cork woman who has been missing for three months has made an emotional appeal for her to come home or make contact.

Tina Satchwell, 45, was last seen in her home in Youghal, Co Cork, on March 20 and her family have said her disappearance is very out of character.

Her husband Richard has appeared on RTE’s Crimecall tonight to plead for information about her or for her to return.

"Tina come home," he said. "There’s nobody mad at you. My arms are open. The pets are missing you.

"I just can’t go on not knowing. Even if you just ring the guards, let people know that you’re alright."

There have been no recorded sightings of Mrs Satchwell for more than three months.

Her husband said he kissed her goodbye in their home on Grattan Street in Youghal before leaving to go shopping in Aldi in Dungarvan.

When he returned he said he expected to see her in the front room watching television but his wife’s two dogs, Ruby and Heidi, were alone in the house.

Mr Satchwell said he assumed she had gone for a walk alone.

He also noticed two suitcases were missing from the house and four days after she was last seen and after talking to relatives she was reported missing to the gardaí.

Mrs Satchwell was originally from Fermoy in Co Cork, and is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

Other relatives, some of whom made an appeal for information on her whereabouts last week, described her as a striking character and well known in Youghal for her personal sense of style.

Mrs Satchwell’s aunt, Margaret Maher, said it is very unlike her niece to disappear.

Tina Satchwell.

"It’s very out of character for her. I wouldn’t feel she’d go anywhere on her own. She’s not a person who would do that," she said.

Mrs Satchwell’s cousin, Sarah Howard, added: "She loved her fashion. She always had something stylish on, no matter where she was going. If she was going to get bread or milk she’d have something stylish on.

"

A house in Youghal was searched as part of inquiries into the disappearance.

Gardaí have also attempted to trace her whereabouts by checking CCTV, bank records and mobile phone use over the last few months.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody with information to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 4621550 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.