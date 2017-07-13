Husband of missing Cork woman, Tina Satchwell, says he is willing to take a lie detector test

The husband of a missing Cork woman has said that he is willing to take a lie detector test to prove he wasn’t involved in her disappearance.

Cork woman Tina Satchwell (45) has been missing since March 20, 2017.

She was reported missing four days later by her husband Richard who has said he believes his wife of 28 years is still alive.

In the four months since Mrs Satchwell vanished there has been no reported sighting of her.

3News southern correspondent, Paul Byrne, met Richard Satchwell today in a park in Dungarvan where the couple liked to walk.

In the interview Mr Satchwell said this would be his last media interview until his wife returns or he has more information on her whereabouts.

He went on to say he has been hounded by the press, has been the subject of social media speculation and wants to put the record straight.

Mr Sachwell went on: “One day my wife is going to turn back up or she is going to get in touch with the Gardaí, one way or another this will all come out and in time it will all prove I’ve done nothing wrong”

“I think they (media) at this point are beginning to mislead and to some degree, even fabricate stories at this point. I am not going to make any more interviews with anybody,” he added.

Missing woman Tina Satchwell (45)

Mr Sachwell went on to insist that he was innocent of any wrongdoing

“If I was asked to take a lie detector test I would take one. My house was searched without my knowledge and the Gardai didn’t find anything to suggest anything untoward.

"I live on a main street, so my comings and goings are seen. So you know, I don’t know why people are being so malicious."