Husband calls for investigation after wife died at the National Maternity Hospital

The husband of a pregnant woman who died during surgery at the National Maternity Hospital has repeated calls for an independent investigation into her death.

Malak Thawley died when one of her main blood vessels was ruptured during a routine operation at Holles Street a year ago.

Last week, the Health Minister Simon Harris said he will 'reflect seriously' on the call for an investigation.

A recent inquest into her death returned a verdict of medical misadventure.

Malak's husband Alan Thawley has said he tried to intervene.

"I remember arguing for a methotrexate which is a drug that can be given that can abort ectopic pregnancies but they told us the standard procedure is surgery," he said.

"He even assured me saying 'listen we do this 30 to 40 times a week, it's a standard procedure. She'll be in and out in half an hour.'"