Hunt for man who took charity box in shop robbery

A charity box has been stolen from a shop after a man threatened staff with a crutch.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery on the Foyle Road in Londonderry on Wednesday evening.

The PSNI said that at around 5pm a male entered the shop and threatened staff with a crutch.

He attempted to take money from the cash register without success before making off with a charity box.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black zip-up hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms with a black stripe.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information to assist the investigation has been asked to contact detectives at Strand Road.

PA