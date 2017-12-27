Hundreds without power in four counties

Hundreds of people are without power this morning.

According to the ESB, 240 customers have lost supply in Talbots Inch in Kilkenny.

Separately, just over 100 homes are without power in Newtowncunningham in Donegal.

Almost 50 homes are also without power at Lee Bridge in Cork, with a further 19 outages reported at Crossmolina in Co. Mayo.

The ESB says all the faults should be reconnected by 1pm.