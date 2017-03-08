Hundreds of women are going on strike for International Women's Day to raise awareness of Ireland's abortion laws
Hundreds of women are going on strike for International Women's Day to raise awareness about Ireland's abortion laws.
The Strike 4 Repeal movement has urged women to wear black to work today and organise lunchtime walkouts.
While people from all over the world have been sending postcards to Taoiseach Enda Kenny using the #Post4Repeal.
Ciara Maitra an Irish teacher in Paris is one of those behind the To Enda With Love campaign: “People have telling him that they want full body atonomy, like in other European countries. Like we have in France.
“Women deserve the right to choose themselves.
#Strike4Repeal protest on O'Connell Street. pic.twitter.com/4Uoxyg7LW2— Aditya Labhe (@adi_mera_naam) March 8, 2017
“It shouldn't be an agreement between the State and a woman, but a woman and her doctor and a woman and herself.
“The Irish abroad want Enda to know that the whole world is watching.
“And also that one day we are going to come back and we are going to want the same rights we have at home as we have abroad.”
Every corner of the bridge is shut down. You can't ignore this @EndaKennyTD #strike4repeal #wewontwait pic.twitter.com/ry5Yy5cq3J— Strike 4 Repeal (@Strike_4_Repeal) March 8, 2017
Even though I can't be there, work is giving me the best view of #Strike4Repeal pic.twitter.com/F6iuZvTjk5— Kelly Toland (@Kellyytoland) March 8, 2017
Some of the posters at the #Strike4Repeal at John's bridge, Kilkenny pic.twitter.com/2irINXRBEX— Gillian Mooney (@gillianmooneykp) March 8, 2017
View from above #strike4repeal #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/6QPQIP3MbS— Jessie Doyle (@Jessie_Og) March 8, 2017
Great turnout at cork #Strike4Repeal and its growing.... pic.twitter.com/w2dX6qRWWu— nickibopp (@nickibopp) March 8, 2017
Thousands demonstrating to #repealthe8th in central Dublin right now. #InternationalWomensDay #Strike4Repeal pic.twitter.com/91gM8i7TgG— Kara Fox (@karadaniellefox) March 8, 2017
I'm blown away by the turnout at the #Strike4Repeal in Cork. The passion and determination of everyone here is inspiring #womensday pic.twitter.com/KEaKljvu2O— Rob O' Sullivan (@Rob0Sullivan) March 8, 2017
Patrick's hill #Strike4Repeal pic.twitter.com/Et6SBVeaFF— Lorna Bogue (@LornaBogue) March 8, 2017
There are 5 Gardaí here. They did NOT expect this turnout. #Strike4Repeal pic.twitter.com/Ot3YYVxjRl— Rosanna Cooney (@RosannaCooney) March 8, 2017
