Hundreds of women are going on strike for International Women's Day to raise awareness of Ireland's abortion laws

Hundreds of women are going on strike for International Women's Day to raise awareness about Ireland's abortion laws.

The Strike 4 Repeal movement has urged women to wear black to work today and organise lunchtime walkouts.

While people from all over the world have been sending postcards to Taoiseach Enda Kenny using the #Post4Repeal.

Ciara Maitra an Irish teacher in Paris is one of those behind the To Enda With Love campaign: “People have telling him that they want full body atonomy, like in other European countries. Like we have in France.

“Women deserve the right to choose themselves.

“It shouldn't be an agreement between the State and a woman, but a woman and her doctor and a woman and herself.

“The Irish abroad want Enda to know that the whole world is watching.

“And also that one day we are going to come back and we are going to want the same rights we have at home as we have abroad.”

Even though I can't be there, work is giving me the best view of #Strike4Repeal pic.twitter.com/F6iuZvTjk5 — Kelly Toland (@Kellyytoland) March 8, 2017

Some of the posters at the #Strike4Repeal at John's bridge, Kilkenny pic.twitter.com/2irINXRBEX — Gillian Mooney (@gillianmooneykp) March 8, 2017

I'm blown away by the turnout at the #Strike4Repeal in Cork. The passion and determination of everyone here is inspiring #womensday pic.twitter.com/KEaKljvu2O — Rob O' Sullivan (@Rob0Sullivan) March 8, 2017