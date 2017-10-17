Hundreds of thousands without power as clean-up begins after #Ophelia

Three people are dead and hundreds of thousands still without power following the worst storm in recorded history on the island of Ireland.

The storm force winds were expected to have cleared the coast by midnight, but people have been warned to remain cautious in the aftermath of the extreme weather.

Fallen trees blocking roads and downed power lines are some of the likely hazards on today as the country begins to return to normal following a day when the island of Ireland went into lockdown.

Violent winds of more than 156kph in places caused widespread damage to electricity networks, uprooting trees and damaging properties.

The National Emergency Coordination Group will reconvene this morning at 10am to collate and assess damage reports from across the country following Storm Ophelia.

They were working on getting reports from local authorities and state agencies since last night.

They have issued four key public safety messages: The ESB is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables that may have broken due to the high winds. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1850372999. Updates on esbpowercheck.ie;

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees.

The Department of Education and Skills has instructed all schools to remain closed. Crèches and Montessori facilities should also remain closed today.

People are asked to check in on isolated and vulnerable neighbours.

Approximately 30,000 eir customers are without broadband, telephone and mobile services as result of Storm Ophelia.

The telecoms company says the ex-hurricane delivered unprecedented levels of damage to its infrastructure, with the Southwest and Midlands worst affected and in particular Co. Cork.

It is warning more outages will arise today as back-up batteries run out.

1,200 staff are working on getting the network back up and running today.

Two men and a woman were killed in separate incidents.

One man was killed in Ravensdale, Dundalk, when a car he was in was struck by a tree at around 2.45pm, gardaí said.

In Cahir, Co Tipperary, a man in his 30s was killed in a chainsaw accident when he was trying to clear a tree downed by the wind.

Earlier, a woman died when a tree fell on her car in severe wind.

The Gardaí said the driver was in her mid 50s and was travelling outside Aglish village in Co Waterford.

A female passenger, in her 70s, was injured and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital for treatment, gardai said. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Off the coast of Rosslare a volunteer lifeboat crew rescued three men on a yacht after they got into trouble in the storm.

The men had been trying to get to safety in a harbour but were constantly pushed back by wind and tides.

They issued a mayday 10 miles offshore and were rescued by the Rosslare Harbour lifeboat.

The storm has caused major disruption to power supplies and 330,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Monday night.

Help from Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK is expected to be drafted in on Wednesday to help restore power, the ESB said.

Officials have warned that repairs will take several days. Some areas were also hit by shortages to water supplies.

There were reports of localised flooding in Co Galway, and storm surges and severe winds were still predicted to pose a threat on the Dublin and Louth coasts until late on Monday night.

A spokesman for the HSE said there had been a significant impact on health services, and warned of disruption in the "coming days" with some cancellations and delays expected to appointments and discharges from hospital.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said additional funding will be made available to assist in the clean-up, and work is under way to assess the damage.

"As is always the case in national emergencies like this, full resources and additional funding will be available," he said.

More than 18,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Northern Ireland at 5pm on Monday.

Earlier in the day the storm forced former US president Bill Clinton to postpone a planned intervention in Northern Ireland's political stalemate.

It is understood Mr Clinton had been due to meet the North's warring political parties as they struggle to reach a deal to restore the collapsed Executive.

But the visit was called off at late notice due to the severe weather. It is understood the visit may still take place on Tuesday.

With the full extent of the storm damage still unknown, authorities in the Republic and Northern Ireland have said schools should remain closed for a second day to ensure the safety of children and staff.

Met Eireann described the storm as the most powerful to have been this far east in the Atlantic.