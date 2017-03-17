Hundreds of thousands gathering for St Patrick's Day parades

Hundreds of thousands of people are gathering around the county at parades celebrating St Patrick's Day.

In Dublin more than half a million people are expected to line the streets for the annual parade.

People are being advised to dress for the weather and to follow the instructions of Gardaí when it comes to road closures.

Susan Kirby, CEO of the St Patrick's Festival, says they are expecting a diverse parade in Dublin.

"There's probably about 3,000 people taking part in today's parade.

"People have travelled from all over Ireland first of all - Inishannon, Cork, Galway, Donegal, Waterford, Wexford, and Dublin.

"Then we have Irish bands that will be marching today and bands coming from all over the world - the US, the Bahamas, Switzerland, Germany. Some really fantastic bands coming in to entertain us."

The Grand Marshall for the Dublin parade, rower Annalise Murphy, is looking forward to it.

"I'm getting pretty nervous now. When I got asked to do it I was like, 'wow, I'd absolutely love to' and then suddenly I thought 'oh no what have I agreed to do this is going to be terrifying'.

"I think once the parade starts it's going to be so much fun. I don't know what to expect because it's going to be a new experience but it's going to be brilliant."