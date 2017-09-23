Hundreds of people with disabilities gather to discuss equality and independence

People with disabilities are calling for equality and greater independence.

Around 300 members of the community will meet today to plan how they can participate more in their own futures.

They say too many of them are reduced to living in institutional settings or with their parents for longer than necessary.

Disability campaigner Shelly Gaynor says this can have a huge impact on their mental well-being.

"No person of 30-odd years of age wants to be treated like a child," she said.

"And that's really what a lot of people with disability are being treated like.

"So it has a massive impact on your mental health, if you feel that you've no control and no impact on your own life."