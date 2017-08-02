Hundreds of patients had wrong body part operated on in recent years

Over 200 patients had the wrong body part operated on in Irish hospitals in the last five years.

231 people had surgery on the wrong body part, place or side of their body between 2012 and 2016, according to figures obtained by the Irish Daily Star.

One high profile case in Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin saw a boy have the wrong kidney removed in 2008.

A further 341 patients underwent the wrong process or surgical procedure in the same period.