Hundreds more Facebook jobs for Ireland as Taoiseach meets Zuckerberg

Hundreds more Facebook jobs are set to come on stream in Ireland next year.

The news comes after the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar visited the social media's headquarters in Silicon Valley today.

He also met with Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg, as part of his trade mission to the US west coast.

Facebook employs some 2,200 people in Ireland, it has grown from 30 people in 2009 to currently employing more than 2,200 in Dublin and Cork.

It is expected the positions will be based at its International HQ in the capital.

Varadkar is also due to meet with Apple CEO Tim Cook later.