Human remains found in search for convicted rapist James Nolan

Human remains have been discovered by gardaí searching for the body parts of convicted rapist James Nolan at a site in Co Monaghan.

The discovery is part of the ongoing investigation into James Nolan's death after he disappeared in November 2010.

The 46-year-old rapist served 14 years in jail for rape and false imprisonment before he went missing.

James Nolan.

Today's discovery was made at Lough Na Glack near Carrickmacross, where officers have been working for the last three days..

The remains have yet to be identified and inquires are ongoing. Searches at the site are continuing.

The local coroner and the State Pathologist have been notified.

James Nolan’s torso was discovered in April in Tolka Valley in Finglas. His dismembered arm was found on Dollymount beach in Clontarf several months after he went missing in 2010.