Human remains found in search for body of Disappeared man Seamus Ruddy

Search teams examining forest land in France for the body of republican murder victim Seamus Ruddy have found human remains, the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) have said.

Seamus Ruddy, a teacher from Newry, Co Down, was abducted from Paris, murdered and secretly buried by the INLA in 1985.

His body, thought to have been buried in a forest in northern France, has never been found.

A fresh search for his remains began on Tuesday in a forest at Pont-de-l'Arche outside Rouen.

The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during the Troubles.

There have been three previous searches in the forest area for Mr Ruddy, the most recent by the ICLVR in 2008.

Undated handout photo issued by the Commissioner for Recovery of Victims Remains of the search operation in a forest in France for the body of Seamus Ruddy.

