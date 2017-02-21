'Human excrement' found in children's playground in Co Cork

'Human excrement' was found in a Cork playground yesterday by a visitor, a local politican has claimed.

The faeces was found in one of the activity toys in Clonakilty playground, that children use on a regular basis.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today show Community Mayor of Clonakilty Mr Anthony McDermott said: “I work for the Town Council and I got a call to say there was some sort of a mess up in the playground…

“When I went up and saw what it was I nearly got sick and especially because at the time the playground was full of loads of small children...

“Inside in one of the blue bowls that the kids sit into it was full of human excrement, which was absolutely disgusting to be honest.”

Mr McDermott went on to say: “It is just unbelieveable that someone could do that...

“There is no excuse whatsoever for that behaviour.”

“I am an employee of the Town council for the past 30 years and I have never before seen anything like that...

Mr McDermott said he thought it was likely to have been a young teenager over the weekend and blamed Snapchat for the behaviour.

“This Snapchat business with young fella s daring each other to do different dares, do you know that kind of thing? Being the brave man.”